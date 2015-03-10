Channel i is a privately owned Television network in Bangladesh and the country’s first digital channel. It is owned by the Impress Group.

Channel i was started in June 1, 1997. In the beginning Channel I was broadcasting pre-recorded programs for 12 hours day. Within two years Channel i began broadcasting 24 hours a day and became the first digital channel in Bangladesh.

Channel i currently broadcasts satellite transmissions using PanAm Sat, which covers most of Asia and parts of Australia, UK, Ireland and USA

Management:Managing Director

Faridur Reza Sagar

Tel:

Director & Director News

Shykh Seraj

News Editor

Zahid Newaz Khan Technical

Specification:Satellite: Telstar 10 (Pan Asia)

Orbital Location:

76.5 East

Transponder:

C11A

Polarization:

Horizontal

Downlink Frequency:

4034.0 MHz

Modulation:

QPSK

Symbol Rate:

4.300 Msps

FEC:

3/4

Cable:

BSkyB (UK): Channel 826

Dish Network (USA): Channel 806

Cable

UCS Bangladesh: Channel 15

Prisma Digital Bangladesh: Channel 10

UCS (Bangladesh): Channel 15

Rogers Cable (Canada): Channel 856

StarHub TV (Singapore): Channel 140

ABNXcess (Malaysia): Channel 741

Schedule: Online transmission not available

Products are : News, (Bangla and English) Multimedia products, People Opinion, Social Media engatement, Online engagement, Online journalism, TV Software

Popular products of Channel i are:

Music, Tritio Mattra, Prokkrity O Jibon, Bijoy theke Bijoye, Greeting Bengali New Year, CityCell Channel I Music Awards, Rong Tulite Muktijuddho, Meridian Channel I khudey Gaan Raaj, Ami Ma hote Cholechi , Emami fair & Handsome Channel I, The Traffic Signal , Dip Shikha, FLP, Shorno Kishoree, Transparent talk shows, Channel I there

Address:

40, Shahid Tajgaon Ahmed Sarani, Tajgaon I/A, Dhaka -1208, Bangladesh Telephone:00880-2-8891160, 8891165 Fax:00880-2-8891680 Email Address: Website: