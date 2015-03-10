Channel i is a privately owned Television network in Bangladesh and the country’s first digital channel. It is owned by the Impress Group.
Channel i was started in June 1, 1997. In the beginning Channel I was broadcasting pre-recorded programs for 12 hours day. Within two years Channel i began broadcasting 24 hours a day and became the first digital channel in Bangladesh.
Channel i currently broadcasts satellite transmissions using PanAm Sat, which covers most of Asia and parts of Australia, UK, Ireland and USA
Management:Managing Director
Faridur Reza Sagar
Tel:
Director & Director News
Shykh Seraj
News Editor
Zahid Newaz Khan Technical
Specification:Satellite: Telstar 10 (Pan Asia)
Orbital Location:
76.5 East
Transponder:
C11A
Polarization:
Horizontal
Downlink Frequency:
4034.0 MHz
Modulation:
QPSK
Symbol Rate:
4.300 Msps
FEC:
3/4
Cable:
BSkyB (UK): Channel 826
Dish Network (USA): Channel 806
Cable
UCS Bangladesh: Channel 15
Prisma Digital Bangladesh: Channel 10
UCS (Bangladesh): Channel 15
Rogers Cable (Canada): Channel 856
StarHub TV (Singapore): Channel 140
ABNXcess (Malaysia): Channel 741
Schedule: Online transmission not available
Products are : News, (Bangla and English) Multimedia products, People Opinion, Social Media engatement, Online engagement, Online journalism, TV Software
Popular products of Channel i are:
Music, Tritio Mattra, Prokkrity O Jibon, Bijoy theke Bijoye, Greeting Bengali New Year, CityCell Channel I Music Awards, Rong Tulite Muktijuddho, Meridian Channel I khudey Gaan Raaj, Ami Ma hote Cholechi , Emami fair & Handsome Channel I, The Traffic Signal , Dip Shikha, FLP, Shorno Kishoree, Transparent talk shows, Channel I there
Address:
40, Shahid Tajgaon Ahmed Sarani, Tajgaon I/A, Dhaka -1208, Bangladesh Telephone:00880-2-8891160, 8891165 Fax:00880-2-8891680 Email Address: Website: