Dhaka University – DU launched 1st year honors online admission process from August 22, 2016 and deadline of the application submission is September 07, 2016.

Dhaka University Admission online

Last Date of Application : September 07, 2016 (Night 12 am)

Last Date of Deposit Money: September 08, 2016

1) Ka Unit Admission Test: 21 October, 2016.

2) Kha Unit Admission Test: 23 September, 2016.

3) Ga iunita Admission Test: September 30, 2016.

4) Gha Unit Admission Test: 28 October, 2016.

5) Cha Unit Admission Test: September 24, 2016.

Important Notice:

1) If you already applied last year you can not apply this year, One student can apply one time according to Dhaka University Act.

2) If you upload wrong photo during application process then login to the applicaion and Just click “Ami Noi” button and upload your real photo. Enter all other

informations, Print Deposit Slip and go to Bank to deposit money. Then you should go to Dhaka University Admission Office, Room No. 214, Administrative Building

before September 05, 2016 to correct it.

3) During Applicaiton process you should enter your or relatvie mobile number for further communication. But you can send SMS through third party mobile number.

4) Photo requirement:

Photo Size: Height: 575px – 625px, Width: 425px – 475px

Format: .jpg

File Size: 100KB

Dhaka University Admission Website : http://admission.eis.du.ac.bd

Admission Information

Dhaka University Admission online application process

Go to http://admission.eis.du.ac.bd

Click Application/Login Button

Then Enter HSC / Equvalent Examination Roll Number, Passing year, Board and SSC/Equivalent examination Roll number.

click ‘Submit”

Enter Your HSC and HSC examination information, Then Click “Confirm’ button.

In the Next stage, Applicant will upload photo, personal mobile number and quotation information (if).

Then, you will see a page to send SMS to 16321. Send SMS.

You will get a reply sms with ‘confirmation code’.

Enter code to the box, Click ‘Confirm” button.

In this step, You will see a page to select “Unit” that you like to apply.

Click Apply, Then you will see ‘Download’ button to download Payment Slip.

Applicant can collect Admit card from this page after completion deposit.

Print the ‘Payment Slip’ and go to any branch of Janata, Sonaly, Agrani or Rupali Bank to deposit money.

The representative will return “applicant copy’ part of the application after completion payment.

After few hours you can Download your Admin Card from the same web page.

Ka Unit Dhaka University Admission online application

Admission Test : 21 October, 2016, Friday, 10:00am

Science Faculty : Total Seats: 1680 (without quota)

Admission Application Duration: August 22 to September 07, 2016

website : http://admission.eis.du.ac.bd

Qualification: Students who passed SSC or Equivalent from 2011 to 2014 and passed HSC or Equivalent in 2016 can apply for Dhaka university admission. Students with minimum GPA 3.5 in SSC and HSC with 4th subject separately; total GPA 8.0 in both examinations are qualified for the admission.

Examination time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Question Type: 120 mcq questions for 120 numbers.

Wrong Answer: 0.25 number will be cut for wrong answer.

Subjects: Physic, Chemistry, Higher Math, Biology. Students are allowed to choose Bangla or English instead of 4th Subject.

Pass Numbers: 48.

Not Allowed: Calculator, Mobile phone, blue tooth,

Admission Test Result: within one week of examination.

Ka unit Contact Address:

Pharmacy Faculty

Phone: 02-9661900 ext: 4363, 4364

Download Dhaka University Admission Notices:

General Instruction

application-process

Contact Address:

Central Admission Office

Room No: 214

Administrative Building

Dhaka University

Email: admission [at]eis.du.ac.bd

Dhaka University Admission Telephone number and mobile :

Admission Office

029669934, 01631953843

01 773234484, 01822137601, 01993992149

Ka Unit : 02-9661900 ext: 4364

Kha Unit : 02-9661900 ext: 4341

Ga Unit : 02-9661900 ext: 4360

Gha Unit : 02-9661900 ext: 4352

Cha Unit : 02-9661900 ext: 8571