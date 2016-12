Ramadan mubarak started on June 07, 2016 with the confirmation of Moonsight by the Islamic Foundation. The moon of Arabic month Ramadan have seen for a while in the western sky on 6 June, 2016 just after the Magrib Azan. Jatio Chand Dekha Committee, (National Moonsight Commettee) announced the news of soonsight, community witnessed the Moon in Bangladesh sky. Eid-ul-Fitr will be on July 6 or July 7 but depends on Moonsight of next month. According to Islami Foundation we have listed iftar and sehri time dhaka 2016 for Bangladeshi.

Sehri and Iftar time Dhaka Bangladesh 2016

Sehri and Iftar time in Dhaka Bangladesh for the month of Ramadan, other city or district time also see below.

Sehri time Dhaka 2016

Hijri Year 1437

Ramadan 2016

June – July Day Name Sehri Last time in Dhaka Fazr Prayer Time (Start) Iftar time Dhaka 2016 Ramjan First 10 days for Rahmat Sehri time Dhaka 2016 Salat Time Iftar time Dhaka 2016 Ramadan – 01 June 7 Tuesday sehri time bangladesh 3.38 am 3.44 am Iftar Time 6.48 pm Ramadan – 02 June 8 Wednesday 3.38 am 3.44 am Iftar 6.48 pm Ramadan – 03 June 9 Thursday 3.38 am 3.44 am Iftar 6.49 pm Ramadan – 04 June 10 Friday 3.38am 3.44 am Iftar 6.49 pm Ramadan – 05 June 11 Saturday 3.38am 3.44 am Iftar Time 6.49 pm Ramadan – 06 June 12 Sunday 3.38 am 3.44 am Iftar Time 6.50 pm Ramadan – 07 June 13 Monday 3.38 am 3.44 am Iftar Time 6.50 pm Ramadan – 08 June 14 Tuesday 3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar Time 6.50 pm Ramadan – 09 June 15 Wed 3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar 6.51 pm Ramadan – 10 June 16 Thu 3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar 6.51 pm Sehri time Dhaka 2016 Ramjan Second 10 days for Magferat Sehri time Dhaka 2016 Ramzan – 11 June 17 Fri Sehri 3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar time Iftar time 6.51 pm Ramzan – 12 June 18 Sar Sehri Time 3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar time 6.51 pm Ramzan – 13 June 19 Sun Sehri3.39 am 3.45 am Iftar time 6.52 pm Ramzan- 14 June 20 Mon Sehri Time 3.39 am 3.45 am 6.52 pm Ramzan – 15 June 21 Tue Sehri 3.39 am 3.45 am 6.52 pm Ramzan – 16 June 22 Wed Sehri 3.40 am 3.45 am 6.52 pm Ramzan – 17 June 23 Thu Sehri 3.40 am 3.45 am 6.53 pm Ramzan – 18 June 24 Fri Sehri 3.40 am 3.45am 6.53 pm Ramzan – 19 June 25 Sar Sehri 3.40 am 3.45 am 6.53 pm Ramzan – 20 June 26 Sun Sehri 3.41 am 3.46 am 6.53 pm Ramjan Second 10 days for Najat Sehri time Dhaka 2016 iftar time dhaka Ramadan 21 June 27 Mon sehri time dhaka 3.41am 3.46 am Iftar time 6.53pm Ramadan 22 June 28 Tue Sehri 3.41 am 3.47 am Iftar 6.53 pm Ramadan 23 June 29 Wed Sehri 3.42am 3.47 am Iftar 6.53 pm Ramadan 24 June 30 Thu Sehri 3.42 am 3.48 am 6.53 pm Ramadan 25 July 1 Fri Sehri 3.42 am 3.48 am 6.54 pm Ramadan 26 July 2 Sar Sehri 3.43am 3.48 am 6.54 pm Ramadan 27 July 3 Sun Sehri 3.43 am 3.49 am 6.54 pm Ramdan 28 July 4 Mon Sehri 3.44 am 3.49 am 6.54 pm Ramdan 29 July 5 Tue Sehri 3.44 am 3.50 am 6.54 pm Ramdan 30 July 6 Wednesday Sehri 3.45 am 3.50 am 6.54 pm

Time Add to iftar and sehri Dhaka time 2016 :

+1 minute – Patuakhali, Madaripur, Jhalokathi Sehri and Iftar time

+2 minutes – Barguna, Rajbari, Sherpur, Manikgonj, Pirojpur, Jamalpur, Tangail

+3 minutes – Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Bagerhat, Sirajgoanj, Korigram Sehri and iftar time

+4 minutes – Gaibandha, Khulna, Norail, Lalmonirhat, Magura

+5 minutes – Bogra, Pabna, Rangpur, Jhenaidha, Jessore, Kustia

+6 minutes – Satkhira, Joypurhat, Nator, Noagaon Sehri and Iftar time

+7 minutes – Chouadanga, Nilpamari, Rajshahi, Dinajpur

+8 minutes – Meherpur, Panchagar, Thakurgaon

+9 minutes – Chapainobabgaonj

Time Reduce from Sehri and Iftar Dhaka Time 2016

-1 minute – Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Munshiganj

-2 minutes – Chandpur, Bhola, Narsingdi, Netrokona Sehri and Iftar time

-3 minutes – Kishoregonj, Laxmipur, Noakhali, B. Baria

-4 minutes – Comilla, Sunamgonj Sahri and Iftar time

-5 minutes – Hobigonj, Feni Sehri and iftar time

-6 minutes – Moulabibazar, Chittagong, Sylhet

-7 minutes – Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachari Sehri and Iftar time

-8 minutes – Rangamati, Bandarban sehri and iftar time

Bangladesh Sahri Time 3 minutes reduced from the actual time

3 minutes reduced from the actual time Bangladesh Iftar time 3 minutes added to actual time too.

Eid ul Fitr on July 6, 2016 or July 7, 2016; depends on moonsightRamadan is one of the main pillars of Islam. Muslims all over the World fasting full month and seeking forgiveness of the Almighty Allah. This month is divided into 3 parts are Rahamam, Maghferat and Najata. Every true Muslims must fast in the holy month.After completion of one month fasting Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joyous and happiness.

Iftar time in Dhaka 2016 according to Islami Foundation.

This is base iftar time and reduced and increase minute to calculate iftar time in Bangladesh 2016. For Iftar and Sehri time in Bangladesh 2016, 3 minutes only careful time. Iftar time just 3 minute after the sunset and sehri time also just 3 minute before the subhe sadik for Dhaka iftar time as well as Chittagong and other areas. Iftar time in Bangladesh 2016 must be exactly and according to given time here. Sehri time Dhaka can not be changed if you think so. So please be careful in Iftar and sehir time in Bangladesh. Fasting time for Muslims in Bangladesh for Ramadan 2016 about 15 hours. Al-Hamdulliah, weather is very comfortable for Ramadan 2016. Bangladeshi people are fasting in the year 2016 for 15 hours without any problem. Allah-Hu-Akbar.