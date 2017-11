Opening and Closing Hours of Tourist Spots, Weekly off-day

Tourist Spots or Beautiful Places in Dhaka are Mirpur Zoo, Shishu Park, Balda Garden, Lalbagh Kella, Ahsan Monjil, Navotheater, Hitirjeel, Shohrawarddi Uddayan, Bahadur Shah Park, National Meseum, Muktijodda Jhadughar, Samarik Jhadughar, Nandan Park, Fantacy Kingdom and more..

Opening and Closing Hour of Tourist Spots

Zoo

Mirpur, Dhaka

Every Day Open: 10:00am

Every Day Close: 6:00pm

Weekly Off Day: Sunday

Open in Holidays: Government Holiday (s)

Shishu Park

Shahbagh, Dhaka

Every Day Open: 2:00pm

Every Day Close: 7:00pm

Thursday for Poor (Family) Children

Weekly Off Day: Sunday

Balda Garden

Wari, Dhaka.

Every Day Open: 8:00am to 11:00am, 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

Every Day Close: 6:00pm

Friday: 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Muktijuddo Museum

Sagun Bagicha, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Every Day Open: 10:00am

Every Day Close: 6:00pm

Friday: 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Weekly Off Day: Sunday

Shishu Mela

Shemuli, Dhaka

Every Day Open:

Every Day Close:

No Weekly Off Day.

Army Museum

Mirpur, Dhaka.

Every Day Open: 10:30am

Every Day Close: 4:30pm

Weekly Off Days: Thursday, Friday

Ahsan Monjil

Islampur (near Sadargath), Bank of Bariganga, Dhaka.

Every Day Open: 9:00am

Every Day Close: 4:30pm

Friday: 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Weekly Off Day: Thursday.

National Museum of Bangladesh (Jatiyo Jadughar)

Shahbagh, Dhaka.

Every Day Open: 12:30am

Every Day Close: 3:30pm

Friday: 3:30pm to 7:00pm

Weekly Off Day: Thursday.

Lalbagher Kella

Lalbagh, Old Dhaka.

Monday: 1:30pm to 5:00pm.

Tuesday to Sunday: 9:00a to 5:00pm

Weekly Close Day: Saturday.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Navotheater .

Bijoy Sarani, Near Firmgate.

Show Time / Schedule

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Show Time: 11:0am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, & 7:00pm.

Friday: 11:30am, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm.

Weekly Off Day: Wednesday.

Nandan Park / Fantasy Kingdom

Ashulia, Savar, Bangladesh.

Every Day Open: 11:00am

Every Day Close: 7:00pm

Friday: 10:00am to 10:00pm

Holiday: 10:00am to 10:00pm

Every tourist spot in Dhaka has its own pricing system for Entry Tickets and Riders. You should have a budget for Riders. You must know every day starting and closing Time schedule. To know weekly closing day is important, otherwise you my visit there on weekly off day. You must ask Foods price before taking any item from inside the tourist spots. Normally, they charge high for any item than normal price.