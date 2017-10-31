Kuwaiti Dinar to Indian Rupee – Currency Exchange Rates in Kuwait



Currency Exchange rates in Kuwait for the countries are India, Pakistan, Philippine, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, USA, UK and other Countries. Kuwaiti dinar to Indian Rupees, Kuwaiti to Bangladeshi Taka, Kuwait currency to Philippine Peso.

Currency Exchange House Kuwaiti Dinar to India Rupee Kuwaiti Dinar to Philippine Peso Kuwait Currency in Bangladeshi Taka Kuwait Currency in Pakistan Rupee Sri Lankan rupee Nepalese rupee Wall Street Money Exchange 212.62 171.76 270.08 349.18 505.83 342.79 Dollarco Exchange 213.96 171.44 270.26 346.95 507.90 341.94 UAE Exchange 213.26 171.77 272.83 347.09 505.86 342.71 Oman Exchange Company 212.90 171.47 271.27 347.18 508.09 342.70 Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange 212.81 171.99 271.33 349.06 507.99 342.58 Al Muzaini Exchange 212.55 170.78 271.06 345.82 506.37 341.55 City International Exchange 211.46 171.50 272.37 347.73 506.83 340.87

Currency Exchange Company Egypt Pound Labanese Pound Syria pound UAE Dirham Saudi Riayal Qatari Riyal Bahraini Dinar Jordanian Dinar Omani Rial Wall Street money exchange 57.48 — 1667.67 12.22 12.47 11.90 — 2.39 — Dollarco money exchange 57.28 — 628.08 12.16 12.27 11.94 1.23 2.37 — Oman Exchange Company 57.13 — — 12.15 — — — — — Al Muzaini Exchange 59.32 4943.15 — 12.13 12.38 11.99 1.35 2.38 1.27 City International 57.12 — — 12.12 — 11.96 1.35 2.35 1.29 Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange 57.41 — — 12.13 12.48 12.15 1.24 — —

Currency Exchange Bank Kuwaiti Dinar to USD Kuwaiti Dinar to GBP Kuwaiti Dinar to EUR Kuwaiti Dinar to CAD Kuwaiti Dinar to AUD ETB Dollarco Money Exchange 3.34 2.54 2.83 4.13 — — City International exchange 3.33 2.48 2.83 4.19 4.25 71.45 Oman Exchange Company 3.35 2.48 2.86 4.27 4.28 — Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange 3.28 2.48 2.75 — — — Al Muzaini Exchange 3.36 2.51 2.84 4.25 4.29 — Wall Street Currency Exchange 3.36 2.49 2.84 — — —

Popular and trusted money exchange companies in the Kuwait are Dollarco, City International exchange, Oman Exchange Company, Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange, Al Muzaini Exchange, Wall Street Currency Exchange company.

Kuwaiti Currency to USA Dollar, Kuwaiti Money to Britain Pound, Kuwaiti Dinar to EURO, Kuwaiti exchange rate to Canada CAD, Australian AUD.

Top currency Exchange company in Kuwait

Dollarco

Dollarco helps customers to send money and provide for your loved ones almost anywhere in the world. Whether you’re sending money for education, healthcare or groceries, we offer money transfer services to help you send your support to family quickly.

Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange

Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Company – Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company – was formed on April 2, 1980. KBE was listed at Kuwait Stock Exchange on June 19,2006. The Exchange Company was supported by one of the world’s premiere Bank till 1993 with their dedicated banking professionals.

Wall Street Exchange

Since Wall Street Exchange has been established in Kuwait, It find out values and concepts in the field pertaining to the management and marketing of banking business taking, several positive and favorable steps towards a future vision for business trends as well as for our money exchange progress plans in connection with the banking business.

City International Exchange

City International Exchange is one of the premier exchange companies in Kuwait, trusted since 1984 by residents and corporations, as well as our correspondents worldwide, to provide clients with excellent end-to-end remittance services from all most all locations through out the country.

Oman Exchange Company

Oman Exchange Company Founded in 1979, It is a leading exchange company operating in Kuwait. With an expansive and rapidly-growing branch network across Kuwait, OEC delivers a suite of fully-compliant financial solutions includes individual & commercial remittances, local and international currency exchange, wholesale banknote operations, remitance solutions and other value-added services.

Al Muzaini Exchange in Kuwait

Al Muzaini was first incorporated in 1942 under the name, ABDUL AZIZ AND ALI AL YOUSIF ALMUZAINI, to operate currency exchange business in Kuwait. On the 26th of January 1995 we transformed to a Closed Shareholding Company under the name: Al Muzaini Exchange Co. However, our values did not change. During the last Seven decades, we have grown from limited branches and a small team, to over 70 locations in operation and a large employee base.

UAE Exchange Centre

UAE Exchange Centre WLL is one of the best exchange houses in Kuwait. UAE Exchange was established in the year 1983. Registered with the ministry of commerce and approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait in 1986. In 31 years of existence, the company has grown to be one of the best currency exchange company in Kuwait, presently having 23 branches. UAE Exchange deals in Remittances like Bank Transfers, Instant Money Transfers and Foreign Exchange Business.