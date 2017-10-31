Kuwaiti Dinar to Indian Rupee – Currency Exchange Rates in Kuwait

Currency Exchange rates in Kuwait for the countries are India, Pakistan, Philippine, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, USA, UK and other Countries. Kuwaiti dinar to Indian Rupees, Kuwaiti to Bangladeshi Taka, Kuwait currency to Philippine Peso.
|Currency Exchange House
|Kuwaiti Dinar to
India Rupee
|Kuwaiti Dinar to
Philippine Peso
|Kuwait Currency in
Bangladeshi Taka
|Kuwait Currency in
Pakistan Rupee
|Sri Lankan rupee
|Nepalese rupee
|Wall Street Money Exchange
|212.62
|171.76
|270.08
|349.18
|505.83
|342.79
|Dollarco Exchange
|213.96
|171.44
|270.26
|346.95
|507.90
|341.94
|UAE Exchange
|213.26
|171.77
|272.83
|347.09
|505.86
|342.71
|Oman Exchange Company
|212.90
|171.47
|271.27
|347.18
|508.09
|342.70
|Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange
|212.81
|171.99
|271.33
|349.06
|507.99
|342.58
|Al Muzaini Exchange
|212.55
|170.78
|271.06
|345.82
|506.37
|341.55
|City International Exchange
|211.46
|171.50
|272.37
|347.73
|506.83
|340.87
Kuwaiti Dinar to Egypt Pound, Kuwaiti currency to Syrian Pound, Exchange Kuwait dinar to UAE, Saudi, Qatari, Bahraini, Jordanina Dinar.
|Currency Exchange Company
|Egypt Pound
|Labanese Pound
|Syria pound
|UAE Dirham
|Saudi Riayal
|Qatari Riyal
|Bahraini Dinar
|Jordanian Dinar
|Omani Rial
|Wall Street money exchange
|57.48
|—
|1667.67
|12.22
|12.47
|11.90
|—
|2.39
|—
|Dollarco money exchange
|57.28
|—
|628.08
|12.16
|12.27
|11.94
|1.23
|2.37
|—
|Oman Exchange Company
|57.13
|—
|—
|12.15
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Al Muzaini Exchange
|59.32
|4943.15
|—
|12.13
|12.38
|11.99
|1.35
|2.38
|1.27
|City International
|57.12
|—
|—
|12.12
|—
|11.96
|1.35
|2.35
|1.29
|Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange
|57.41
|—
|—
|12.13
|12.48
|12.15
|1.24
|—
|—
|Currency Exchange Bank
|Kuwaiti Dinar to
USD
| Kuwaiti Dinar to
GBP
| Kuwaiti Dinar to
EUR
| Kuwaiti Dinar to
CAD
| Kuwaiti Dinar to
AUD
|ETB
|Dollarco Money Exchange
|3.34
|2.54
|2.83
|4.13
|—
|—
|City International exchange
|3.33
|2.48
|2.83
|4.19
|4.25
|71.45
|Oman Exchange Company
|3.35
|2.48
|2.86
|4.27
|4.28
|—
|Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange
|3.28
|2.48
|2.75
|—
|—
|—
|Al Muzaini Exchange
|3.36
|2.51
|2.84
|4.25
|4.29
|—
|Wall Street Currency Exchange
|3.36
|2.49
|2.84
|—
|—
|—
Popular and trusted money exchange companies in the Kuwait are Dollarco, City International exchange, Oman Exchange Company, Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange, Al Muzaini Exchange, Wall Street Currency Exchange company.
Kuwaiti Currency to USA Dollar, Kuwaiti Money to Britain Pound, Kuwaiti Dinar to EURO, Kuwaiti exchange rate to Canada CAD, Australian AUD.
Top currency Exchange company in Kuwait
Dollarco helps customers to send money and provide for your loved ones almost anywhere in the world. Whether you’re sending money for education, healthcare or groceries, we offer money transfer services to help you send your support to family quickly.
Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange
Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Company – Kuwaiti Public Shareholding Company – was formed on April 2, 1980. KBE was listed at Kuwait Stock Exchange on June 19,2006. The Exchange Company was supported by one of the world’s premiere Bank till 1993 with their dedicated banking professionals.
Since Wall Street Exchange has been established in Kuwait, It find out values and concepts in the field pertaining to the management and marketing of banking business taking, several positive and favorable steps towards a future vision for business trends as well as for our money exchange progress plans in connection with the banking business.
City International Exchange is one of the premier exchange companies in Kuwait, trusted since 1984 by residents and corporations, as well as our correspondents worldwide, to provide clients with excellent end-to-end remittance services from all most all locations through out the country.
Oman Exchange Company Founded in 1979, It is a leading exchange company operating in Kuwait. With an expansive and rapidly-growing branch network across Kuwait, OEC delivers a suite of fully-compliant financial solutions includes individual & commercial remittances, local and international currency exchange, wholesale banknote operations, remitance solutions and other value-added services.
Al Muzaini was first incorporated in 1942 under the name, ABDUL AZIZ AND ALI AL YOUSIF ALMUZAINI, to operate currency exchange business in Kuwait. On the 26th of January 1995 we transformed to a Closed Shareholding Company under the name: Al Muzaini Exchange Co. However, our values did not change. During the last Seven decades, we have grown from limited branches and a small team, to over 70 locations in operation and a large employee base.
UAE Exchange Centre
UAE Exchange Centre WLL is one of the best exchange houses in Kuwait. UAE Exchange was established in the year 1983. Registered with the ministry of commerce and approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait in 1986. In 31 years of existence, the company has grown to be one of the best currency exchange company in Kuwait, presently having 23 branches. UAE Exchange deals in Remittances like Bank Transfers, Instant Money Transfers and Foreign Exchange Business.